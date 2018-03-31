Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Will start Saturday
Kittredge will serve as the Rays starting pitcher against the Red Sox on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays will feature a "bullpen game" instead of a traditional starting pitcher Saturday, with Kittredge serving as the lead man. The 28-year-old pitched more than one inning twice in 15 appearances during his rookie season and seems unlikely to see more than a couple innings of work.
