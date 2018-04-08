Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Will start Sunday
Kittredge will start Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It will be Kittredge's second start of the season as the Ray's employ a bullpen-day Sunday. The 28-year-old tossed 3.1 innings during his first start and has allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits over 5.2 innings for the season. Kittredge should continue to see consistent opportunities as a long-reliever and occasional bullpen-day "starter" for the Rays.
