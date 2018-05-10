Kittredge fired a perfect eighth inning in a loss to the Braves on Wednesday, recording two strikeouts.

Four days after making a "bullpen day" start that lasted a quick two innings, Kittredge mowed through the potent trio of Ronald Acuna, Jr., Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis on an efficient 11 pitches, retiring the first two on swinging strikeouts. The right-hander has posted scoreless efforts in three of four May appearances, lowering his ERA from 7.36 to 5.63 in the process.