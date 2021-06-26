Kittredge gave up two runs on two hits over two innings in Friday's win over the Angels. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Kittredge coughed up a pair of solo home runs to Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon in the first inning. It was the first time he allowed a run since June 9, ending a scoreless streak of six appearances. The 31-year-old righty is sporting a 1.69 ERA and 35:10 K:BB through 37.1 innings this season.