The Marlins traded Lindsey to the Rays on Friday alongside Erick Lara and a player to be named later or cash in exchange for Vidal Brujan and Calvin Faucher (biceps).

Lindsey made just two appearances in the Flordia Complex League in 2023, giving up four runs in 4.1 innings while striking out two batters and walking one. The 24-year-old righty may report to Single-A to begin the '24 campaign.