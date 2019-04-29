Moore was designated for assignment by the Rays on Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Moore has spent the season with Triple-A Durham, recording a 12.98 ERA in 17.1 innings. He hasn't appeared in the majors since 2017, when he posted a 5.34 ERA in 59 frames for the Mariners. The move clears a roster spot for Nate Lowe, whose contract was purchased in a corresponding move.