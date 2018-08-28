Rays' Andrew Moore: Returns from minor-league DL
Moore (forearm) allowed three unearned runs on three hits and one walk across five innings for Triple-A Durham on Saturday. He struck out two.
As expected, Moore wound up missing just one turn through the rotation with a forearm injury. The 24-year-old, who was acquired from the Mariners earlier in the year, owns a 4.19 ERA across 16 appearances (77.1 innings) with the Bulls this season. Moore should be in line for a September callup given he's already on the 40-man roster.
