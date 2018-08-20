Rays' Andrew Moore: Shut down with forearm injury
Moore was placed on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Durham on Sunday due to a forearm injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The issue is apparently considered minor, as Moore is only expected to miss one start before rejoining the Durham rotation. The Rays acquired the right-hander in May in the trade that sent Alex Colome and Denard Span to Seattle, but Moore has yet to push his way to the big club, despite possessing a 40-man roster spot. Over 15 outings with Durham, Moore has posted a 4.48 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 49:24 K:BB in 72.1 innings.

