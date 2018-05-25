Moore was sent to the Rays from the Mariners in exchange for Alex Colome and Denard Span on Friday, Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports reports.

Moore was has spent the majority of the 2018 season with Double-A Arkansas, making nine starts and posting a 3.04 ERA with 47 strikeouts across 50.1 innings. It's unclear whether he'll report to Tampa Bay's Double-A or Triple-A affiliate.