Rays' Andrew Velazquez: Back in action Monday
Velazquez is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Velazquez has been out since Tuesday after getting hit in the head by a pitch. The 23-year-old has yet to reach Triple-A and hit .235/.297/.374 in 414 plate appearances for Double-A Montgomery last year.
More News
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...