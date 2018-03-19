Velazquez is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Velazquez has been out since Tuesday after getting hit in the head by a pitch. The 23-year-old has yet to reach Triple-A and hit .235/.297/.374 in 414 plate appearances for Double-A Montgomery last year.

