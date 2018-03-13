Rays' Andrew Velazquez: Removed following hit to head
Velazquez exited Tuesday's Grapefruit League game early after being hit in the head by a pitch, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Velazquez seemed to be fine while speaking with manager Kevin Cash after the incident, so it seems like the removal was simply precautionary. Look for a better grasp of the severity of the issue once the team medical staff has a chance to examine him.
