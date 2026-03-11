The Rays reassigned Wantz to minor-league camp Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wantz missed most of the 2025 season while completing his recovery from the elbow surgery he required in July 2024, but the right-hander was able to wrap up the campaign with seven scoreless innings at Triple-A Durham. Though he headed into spring training at full health, Wantz wasn't able to win a spot in the Rays' Opening Day bullpen after giving up seven runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks across 6.2 innings in the Grapefruit League. Wantz -- who owns a career 3.88 ERA over parts of four seasons with the Angels from 2021 through 2024 -- will need to pitch effectively at Durham to begin the 2026 campaign before potentially receiving a call-up to the Rays.