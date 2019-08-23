Rays' Anthony Banda: Activated and sent to Triple-A
Banda (elbow) was activated off the 60-day injured list Friday and optioned to Triple-A Durham, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Banda has been on a rehab assignment since late June as he returns from Tommy John surgery, and he'll remain with Durham now that he's healthy. The 26-year-old has a 5.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB over 21 innings at Triple-A and will likely return to the majors when rosters expand in September.
