Banda allowed three runs on six hits while striking out one over five innings in Tuesday's win over the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Banda wasn't particularly deceptive with just four swings and misses, but he was very efficient with no walks and just the one strikeout allowing him to cruise through five innings on just 52 pitches. Through seven starts at Triple-A Durham prior to Tuesday's call-up, the lefty had a 3.50 ERA and 11.0 K/9. It remains to be seen if he'll get another turn through the rotation, but if he does, Banda would be lined up to take on the Angels on Sunday.