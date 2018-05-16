Rays' Anthony Banda: Allows three runs over five innings
Banda allowed three runs on six hits while striking out one over five innings in Tuesday's win over the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.
Banda wasn't particularly deceptive with just four swings and misses, but he was very efficient with no walks and just the one strikeout allowing him to cruise through five innings on just 52 pitches. Through seven starts at Triple-A Durham prior to Tuesday's call-up, the lefty had a 3.50 ERA and 11.0 K/9. It remains to be seen if he'll get another turn through the rotation, but if he does, Banda would be lined up to take on the Angels on Sunday.
More News
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...