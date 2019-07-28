Banda (elbow) has given up five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out eight across 8.2 innings over his three rehab appearances at Triple-A Durham.

Banda previously made four appearances with the Rays' lower-level affiliates before moving up to Triple-A about two weeks ago. While he hasn't turned in top-notch results, Banda reportedly feels good physically and is gradually raising his pitch count as he works back from Tommy John surgery. The Rays will likely activate him from the 60-day injured list and keep him at Triple-A once his rehab window comes to a close, but Banda should be an option to aid a banged-up big-league pitching staff as either a starter or bulk reliever later this season. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times posits that Banda is likely ahead of fellow Triple-A pitcher Jose De Leon -- who beat Banda back from the IL earlier this season -- for a potential callup.