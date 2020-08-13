The Rays recalled Banda from their taxi squad Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Banda will tentatively slot into the bullpen as a replacement for Aaron Slegers, who was optioned to the taxi squad in a corresponding move. However, with both Yonny Chirinos () and Charlie Morton (shoulder) on the injured list, the Rays will have two vacancies in the rotation Friday and Saturday against the Blue Jays, so Banda could be a candidate to fill either opening if he isn't needed in Thursday's series finale with the Red Sox. Banda missed most of the 2019 campaign while completing his rehab from Tommy John surgery, but he made three appearances for the Rays in September, giving up three earned runs over four innings.