Banda, who is on the taxi squad for the Rays' 10-game road trip that begins Monday at Fenway Park, has a chance to be activated at some point during that span in the wake of the Rays being down two starters, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Manager Kevin Cash is now missing both Yonny Chirinos (triceps) and Charlie Morton (shoulder) from his rotation following the latter's placement on the 10-day injured list Monday, so Toribio speculates several arms capable of pitching multiple innings may be asked to step up. Banda qualifies as such, considering he started eight games at the minor-league level last season alone and has logged five major-league starts with the Diamondbacks and Rays as well. The left-hander wouldn't necessarily be called on to operate as a conventional starter, but a scenario where he piggybacks off another pitcher such as Jalen Beeks and Trevor Richards is conceivable.