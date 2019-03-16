Banda (elbow) threw another bullpen session Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Banda underwent Tommy John surgery last May, so he's still to work up to live batting practice sessions like fellow rehabbing hurlers Brett Honeywell and Jose De Leon have. However, Banda continues to make steady progress and has not suffered any setbacks, leaving him on track for a potential return to game action at some point in the mid-to-late summer.

