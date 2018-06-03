Rays' Anthony Banda: Dealing with forearm strain
Banda was placed on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Durham on Sunday due to a left forearm strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The injury will almost certainly keep Banda out beyond the minimum amount of time, but the lefty will to Tampa to receive an evaluation from the Rays' team doctors before a formal timetable for his return is established. It's unfortunate timing for Banda, who may have been in line for a promotion back to the big club this week with Chris Archer's (groin) status in question for his next scheduled start.
