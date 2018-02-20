Rays' Anthony Banda: Dealt to Rays
Banda was traded to the Rays on Tuesday as part of a three-team deal, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
According to Piecoro, Banda is joining Yankees prospect Nick Solak in Tampa, while the Diamondbacks are getting Steven Souza from the Rays and sending Brandon Drury to New York. Banda, one of the Diamondbacks' top prospects, struggled mightily in 2017, posting a 5.39 ERA across 122 innings (22 starts) with Triple-A Reno while putting together a similarly poor 5.96 ERA across 25.2 innings in his first taste of the majors. Right now he projects as a No. 5 starter or high-leverage reliever, though that could change if his secondary offerings improve. The 24-year-old should have a chance to earn a rotation spot with the Rays if he impresses during camp.
