Banda (elbow) threw 25 pitches in his third live batting practice Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Banda emphasized that he remains very pleased with his recovery from his June 2018 Tommy John surgery, and that he "absolutely" plans on getting into major-league game action at some point this season. Factoring in Tuesday's work, Banda has thrown all three of his batting practice sessions within the span of the last seven days.

