Banda will be promoted to the majors in the coming days, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This makes sense since the Rays have a doubleheader Saturday and will need a starter for the second game of the twin bill. Banda, one of the club's top pitching prospects, holds a 3.50 ERA and a 44:16 K:BB in 36 innings pitched for Triple-A Durham this season. It's unclear if he'll be recalled Friday to be a full member of the team or if he'll just be the 26th man Saturday, but things should clear up in the next 24 hours.

