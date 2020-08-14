Banda was credited with the save in a win over the Red Sox on Thursday, allowing three earned runs on four hits, a walk and a hit batsman over three innings. He struck out two.

The southpaw came on in a low-leverage scenario after the Rays already had a 16-5 lead through six innings, but because he logged three full innings, he still was credited with his first big-league save. Banda wasn't exactly sharp -- he threw only 35 of 58 pitches for strikes and plunked Kevin Pillar -- but his ability to throw multiple innings came in handy on a night when the potential was there for the Rays to dig deep into the bullpen. Banda was promoted from the taxi squad earlier in the day Thursday, and he could remain on the active roster until at least one of Yonny Chirinos (triceps) or Charlie Morton (shoulder) comes off the injured list.