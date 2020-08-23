Banda (1-0) picked up the win Saturday in a 2-1 extra-inning victory over the Blue Jays, walking one batter in a scoreless 10th inning.

The southpaw was the seventh pitcher of the night for the Rays, and while Banda made things interesting by walking Cavan Biggio to lead off the 10th, he eventually cleaned up the mess by coaxing an inning-ending double play out of Travis Shaw. Banda has appeared in two games since being added to the roster and collected a win and a three-inning save, but he doesn't seem a likely candidate for consistent high-leverage usage.