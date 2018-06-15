Banda (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery on Thursday, Bill Ladson of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw naturally has an arduous road ahead of him in terms of rehabilitation and recovery, with the likelihood of him missing the entirety of the 2019 season quite high. Banda was the centerpiece of the return the Rays received in exchange for trading Steven Souza (pectoral) to the Diamondbacks, but he apparently won't have a chance to pay true dividends for quite some time.

