The Rays placed Banda (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Banda is still rehabbing from the Tommy John surgery he required last May and isn't expected to return to competitive action until the second half of the season, if at all. With several months still to go in the recovery process, Banda will likely be moved to the 60-day IL when the Rays need to add another player to the 40-man roster.

