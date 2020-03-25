Rays' Anthony Banda: Likely to start season in minors
Banda isn't one of the relievers projected to nab an Opening Day roster spot according to a list compiled by Juan Toribio of MLB.com.
Toribio breaks down the job battles that were still ongoing when spring training was suspended, and Banda's name is not among the relievers he considers locks for an Opening Day roster spot. As per Toribio, the Rays are likely to leverage the new expanded 26-man roster to carry an additional pitcher, but he projects Peter Fairbanks, Jalen Beeks or Trevor Richards as the likeliest candidates for that opening. Banda did put together a strong spring, however, as he posted a 3.38 ERA across eight innings over six Grapefruit League relief appearances. The 26-year-old southpaw is likely to open the 2020 campaign in what will be his third tour of duty with Triple-A Durham, but after having logged six big-league appearances over the last two seasons, he likely has a strong chance of being one of the first pitchers promoted in the regular season if he carries over his momentum from spring training.
