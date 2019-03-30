Banda was moved to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Still working his way back from Tommy John surgery last May, Banda was moved to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for recently acquired Aaron Slegers. The 25-year-old is still months away from returning to game action and remains in the middle of a lengthy rehabilitation process.

More News
Our Latest Stories