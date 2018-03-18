Rays' Anthony Banda: Optioned to minors
The Rays optioned Banda to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.
With manager Kevin Cash announcing earlier this spring that he intended to use a four-man rotation this season, Banda's odds of cracking the Opening Day roster took a significant hit. Injuries could eventually create openings in the rotation later this season, but Banda may not be first in line for an appointment with an experienced starter in Matt Andriese still kicking around in the bullpen.
