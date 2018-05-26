Banda gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven over 6.1 innings Saturday against the Orioles, picking up his first win of the season. He was optioned to Triple-A Durham after the game.

He did not start the game, as the Rays continue to start relief pitchers in some of their games, but Banda acted as the de facto starter, needing just 81 pitches (54 strikes) to cruise to his first win of 2018. The hard-throwing lefty now sports a 3.68 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in 14.2 innings in the big leagues. He could be back up sometime soon to pitch every fifth day for the Rays.