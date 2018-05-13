Rays' Anthony Banda: Sent back to minors
Banda was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
As expected, Banda will head back to the minors after serving as the team's 26th man during Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles. The 24-year-old ultimately went unused. He owns a 3.50 ERA and 44:16 K:BB across seven starts (36 innings) with the Bulls.
