Banda was optioned to the Rays' alternate training site in Port Charlotte on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The young left-hander was competing for an Opening Day roster spot and was believed to have a chance due to his ability to pitch multiple innings. However, manager Kevin Cash opted for Jalen Beeks over Banda for the time being. Nevertheless, given the ongoing health uncertainties accompanying the 2020 campaign, it wouldn't be surprising to see Banda get one of the first promotions whenever a bullpen arm is needed.