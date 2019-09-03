Banda is likely to be part of a bullpen day approach deployed by manager Kevin Cash for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 26-year-old southpaw was just recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday, and it appears he won't have to wait long before toeing the rubber for the Rays. The move of Wednesday's game to the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday due to Hurricane Dorian-related concerns put Cash in somewhat of a bind as far as his pitching staff is concerned, and Banda represents a fresh arm after last having pitched for the Bulls last Wednesday. The appearance would be Banda's first in the big leagues since May 26, 2018 an outing that coincidentally came against the Orioles as well and was his last before undergoing Tommy John surgery.