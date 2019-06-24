Banda (elbow) fired 1.2 perfect innings in High-A Charlotte's win over Lakeland on Sunday. He did not record any walks or strikeouts.

Sunday marked Banda's first return to game action since Tommy John surgery in May 2018. The 25-year-old southpaw threw a total of 25 pitches, with 18 of those finding the strike zone. It was certainly an encouraging start to Banda's rehab assignment, and he'll now look to progressively build up his innings and pitch count in upcoming appearances.