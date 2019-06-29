Banda (elbow) allowed an earned run on three hits and a walk over an inning-plus for the GCL Rays in a loss to the GCL Braves on Friday. He also recorded a strikeout.

Banda fired eight of his 13 pitches for strikes in what was his second rehab appearance. The recovering left-hander was removed after facing one batter in the second inning and actually threw 12 fewer pitches than he had in his first rehab outing with High-A Charlotte on Sunday. Banda is slated to continue pitching at different levels of the minors for the duration of his recovery from May 2018 Tommy John surgery.