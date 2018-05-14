Banda will be recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday to start against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Banda was originally expected to start one of the Rays' doubleheader games against the Orioles on Saturday, but he ultimately went unused as the 26th man after the team opted to deploy long reliever Matt Andriese instead. His 2018 big-league debut is now set for Tuesday, with the Rays placing him on the taxi squad in anticipation. One of the team's top pitching prospects, the 24-year-old Banda owns a 3.50 ERA and 44:16 K:BB across seven starts (36 innings) with the Bulls this season.