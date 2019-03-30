Rays' Anthony Banda: Throws off mound
Banda (elbow) threw off a full mound Friday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It was the latest positive step in Banda's recovery from May 2018 Tommy John surgery, and Friday's activity had been preceded by multiple bullpen sessions earlier in the month. The southpaw is still multiple months away from action, and he'll presumably progress to facing live hitters as his eventual next step.
More News
-
Rays' Anthony Banda: Heads to IL•
-
Rays' Anthony Banda: Continues bullpen sessions•
-
Rays' Anthony Banda: Has TJ surgery Thursday•
-
Rays' Anthony Banda: Will require Tommy John surgery•
-
Rays' Anthony Banda: Dealing with forearm strain•
-
Rays' Anthony Banda: Optioned to Triple-A after excellent outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...