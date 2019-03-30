Banda (elbow) threw off a full mound Friday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It was the latest positive step in Banda's recovery from May 2018 Tommy John surgery, and Friday's activity had been preceded by multiple bullpen sessions earlier in the month. The southpaw is still multiple months away from action, and he'll presumably progress to facing live hitters as his eventual next step.

