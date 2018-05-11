Banda will be recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Banda is expected to serve as the starter during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Baltimore as the 26th man. During seven starts with Durham this year, he's logged a 3.50 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with 44 strikeouts over 36 innings.

