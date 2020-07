Banda is traveling with the Rays on their current road trip to Atlanta and Baltimore as part of the two-man taxi squad, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The left-hander has been working out at the alternate training site in Port Charlotte, and he's thought to have a chance of being summoned to the active roster at some point this season. For the moment, he'll serve as emergency depth as the Rays take on the Braves and Orioles over the next five days.