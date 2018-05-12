Banda won't start either game of the Rays' doubleheader with the Orioles on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Per Topkin, the Rays still intend to recall Banda from Triple-A Durham to serve as their 26th man for the twin bill, but the lefty won't start Game 2 as initially anticipated. Instead, long reliever Matt Andriese will pick up a spot start as part of a bullpen game, during which Banda is still expected to see multiple innings in relief. It's likely that Banda will be optioned back to Durham following the doubleheader.