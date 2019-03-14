Rays' Anthony Bemboom: Out with thumb injury

Bemboom was diagnosed Thursday with a partial tear of his left thumb and will require surgery, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He's expected to require 4-to-6 weeks of recovery time.

Bemboom was attending the Rays' camp as a non-roster invitee and wasn't in serious contention for a spot with the big club this season. He'll likely open the season on the injured list at Triple-A Durham and should fill a depth role for the affiliate once healthy.