Rays' Arturo Reyes: Signs MiLB deal with Rays
Reyes agreed to a minor-league contract with Tampa Bay on Monday, Kyle Boddy of Driveline Baseball reports.
Reyes was cut loose by the Cardinals last season after posting an ugly 6.68 ERA and 1.93 WHIP with 35 strikeouts in 33.3 frames at Triple-A Memphis. He'll get another chance with the Rays and figures to begin the 2019 campaign at Triple-A Durham. Reyes has yet to appear in the major leagues.
