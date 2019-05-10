Meadows (thumb) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Meadows wound up missing just shy of three weeks with a thumb sprain. He was hitting very well prior to the injury, posting a .351/.422/.676 line with six homers in 20 games. Mike Zunino (quad) landed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

