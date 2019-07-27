Meadows went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple and a walk in a win over the Blue Jays on Friday.

Meadows' third-inning three-bagger opened the scoring on the night for both clubs and served as his second triple since play resumed following the All-Star break. The outfielder has rediscovered his stroke to an extent in July following a difficult June, lacing nine extra-base hits (four doubles, the two triples and three home runs) on his way to a .266 average during the month.