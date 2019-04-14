Meadows went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk in a loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The hot-hitting leadoff man was at it again, bringing home the Rays' only run with a sixth-inning single to left that actually opened the scoring on the day. Meadows generated his fourth straight multi-hit effort overall, and 11 of his 12 RBI for April have come in the last five games.