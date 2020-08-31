Meadows' absence from the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees is due to thigh soreness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The injury explains why the lefty has been on the bench against two straight righties. He's hitting a decent .244/.326/.451 this season, though that's well below the .291/.364/.558 line he managed last year. Meadows has been receiving fairly frequent off days recently, but it's possible they were primarily due to the thigh issue and not due to his relatively mediocre performances.