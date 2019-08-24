Meadows went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in a 7-1 victory against the Orioles on Friday.

The 24-year-old is on a five-game hitting streak, and during that stretch, he's smashed three homers and posted nine RBI. His average has slipped during the second half, but owners still have to love his 21 doubles, seven triples and 23 homers. He is batting .278 with 67 RBI, 56 runs and nine steals as well.