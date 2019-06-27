Meadows is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Rays manager Kevin Cash will roll out a righty-heavy lineup with southpaw Martin Perez on the bump for Minnesota. As a result, Meadows will cede his spot in the outfield to Guillermo Heredia, who will bat ninth. Meadows enjoyed a productive day in Wednesday's 6-4 loss, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run.