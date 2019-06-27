Rays' Austin Meadows: Benched against lefty
Meadows is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Rays manager Kevin Cash will roll out a righty-heavy lineup with southpaw Martin Perez on the bump for Minnesota. As a result, Meadows will cede his spot in the outfield to Guillermo Heredia, who will bat ninth. Meadows enjoyed a productive day in Wednesday's 6-4 loss, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...