Meadows is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

Coming off a .922 OPS in 2019, Meadows looked to be locked in one of Rays' few true everyday players, but manager Kevin Cash's lineups over the past week and change may suggest otherwise. Meadows, whose OPS is down 145 points from its 2019 mark, will now head to the bench for the fourth time in nine games, including both of the past two days. The lefty-hitting Meadows hasn't dealt with any reported injury during that time, and he'll be sitting against a right-handed pitcher (Gerrit Cole) for the second game in a row, so his absences from the lineup haven't purely been platoon-based. Manuel Margot will pick up the start in left field in place of Meadows.