Meadows went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in a win over the Astros on Thursday.

Meadows clubbed a 407-foot homer to right field in the third inning and knocked in the eventual winning run with a fielder's choice in the eighth. The 24-year-old has been a key cog in Tampa Bay's offense this season, slashing .276/.345/.529 with 24 home runs, 69 RBI and nine stolen bases in 112 games.