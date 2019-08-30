Rays' Austin Meadows: Blasts 24th homer
Meadows went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in a win over the Astros on Thursday.
Meadows clubbed a 407-foot homer to right field in the third inning and knocked in the eventual winning run with a fielder's choice in the eighth. The 24-year-old has been a key cog in Tampa Bay's offense this season, slashing .276/.345/.529 with 24 home runs, 69 RBI and nine stolen bases in 112 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...